Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,109

Here is the situation on Sunday, March 9 :

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said it had retaken the village of Lebedevka in its western region of Kursk, and taken the village of Novenke, across the border in Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Russian special forces were storming the town of Sudzha after using a gas pipeline to surprise Ukrainian units as part of a major offensive to eject them from Kursk, pro-Russia war bloggers said.

A Ukrainian drone hit an industrial facility overnight in Russia’s Volga River region of Chuvashia, some 1,300km (800 miles) from the border with Ukraine, the regional governor said on Sunday. There were no casualties in the strike, which was one of the deepest yet into Russia by a Ukrainian drone.

Russian authorities said air defence units destroyed 88 Ukrainian drones overnight, with no injuries or other damage reported. The Defence Ministry said 52 of the drones were destroyed over the border region of Belgorod, 13 over the Lipetsk region and nine over the Rostov region.

Ukraine said its attacks in the war aim to destroy infrastructure key to Moscow’s war efforts and are in response to the continued bombing of Ukraine.