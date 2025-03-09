Moscow says it has made new gains in Ukraine’s Sumy region and Russia’s Kursk region as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was “fully committed” to having a constructive dialogue with United States representatives ahead of talks in Saudi Arabia to discuss how to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.

US and Ukrainian negotiators are set to meet for talks in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Tuesday, with US President Donald Trump’s administration vying to secure a ceasefire and a “framework” for a peace agreement.

Despite the upcoming talks, the Russian Ministry of Defence said in a briefing that its forces had “liberated” the small village of Novenke in Sumy near the border with Kursk. Moscow also announced the recapture of the villages of Lebedevka, Malaya Loknya, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye and Kositsa in Kursk.

Russia briefly occupied parts of Ukraine’s Sumy at the start of its all-out invasion in 2022 but has not taken any territory there since.

Kyiv has not yet commented on Russia’s claim to have captured Novenke, which analysts say could bring Russian troops closer to blocking a major Ukrainian supply route.

Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Sunday: “I want to thank all our units who are steadfastly and against all odds destroying the occupier, repelling attacks and defending our positions.

“Diplomacy will be strong only on strong front-line positions. And we are doing our best to ensure that Ukraine’s front-line needs are met.”

Who’s meeting who

The US cut off Ukraine’s access to intelligence sharing and satellite data, as well as aid – following a White House public spat with Zelenskyy – in a bid to force Kyiv to negotiate an end to Russia’s invasion – Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.

Zelenskyy invited Trump’s wrath for rejecting a mineral deal, which the Ukrainian president says should involve a US security guarantee. But the Trump administration has refused to commit to that and instead asked Europe to step up aid for the war-battered country.

European leaders have, meanwhile, agreed to boost defence spending as they pledged support to Ukraine against Russian threats. Washington has also poured cold water over Ukraine’s NATO ambitions.

Zelenskyy confirmed on Saturday that he would visit Saudi Arabia next week and that after meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives would stay for a meeting on Tuesday with the US.

“Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively,” the Ukrainian president said on X.

US envoy Steve Witkoff, meanwhile, confirmed last week that he would meet Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, signalling that he would discuss an “initial ceasefire” and a “framework” for a longer agreement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also visit Saudi Arabia between March 10 and 12 for talks with Ukrainian counterparts, a statement from the US Department of State said.

He will also hold talks with Prince Mohammed to discuss regional issues and ways to bolster US-Saudi Arabian ties, the State Department said.

Rubio spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Friday and said Trump wanted to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

It will be the first high-level gathering of US and Ukrainian officials since the February 28 meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump devolved into a shouting match and ended with the Ukrainian leader being asked to leave the White House.