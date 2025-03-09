Israel cuts off electricity supply to Gaza as new truce talks set to resume

The electricity cut threatens desalination plants as Palestinians suffer amid an ongoing aid blockade during Ramadan.

Israel’s Energy Minister Eli Cohen has ordered an immediate halt to electricity supply to Gaza, threatening the functioning of the enclave’s desalination plants amid an ongoing aid shortage in the holy month of Ramadan.

In a post on X, Cohen said he has signed an order to “cut off electricity to the Gaza Strip immediately”. “Enough with the talk, it’s time for action!” he added.

Sunday’s announcement comes more than a week after Israel cut off all supplies of goods to the territory to over two million people after reneging on the ceasefire deal that ended the 15-month-long Gaza war. Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed and vast swathes of Gaza have been turned into rubble after non-stop Israeli bombardment.

Israel wants to extend the first phase of the three-phase deal, while the Hamas group wants the deal to move to phase two, as initially agreed by both sides. Analysts say Israel’s refusal to enter phase two shows its unwillingness to withdraw its troops from the Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land that separates Gaza from Egypt.

Hamas has accused Israel of trying to derail the existing ceasefire agreement and dubbed the aid blockade a “cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack” on the ceasefire. Aid groups and rights campaigners have accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity and violating international humanitarian laws for cutting off aid.

People in Gaza are struggling to get bread and basic supplies as Israel’s total blockade has forced the closure of several bakeries and shops.

Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary, reporting from Gaza City, said that despite the end to the devasting air strikes on Gaza, civilians continue to suffer due to more than one week of Israeli blockade in place.

“Many Palestinians are unable to buy these products, and most of Gaza’s population is currently relying on food assistance.

“Food, water and electricity, all aspects of Palestinian life are being affected by Israeli actions,” Khoudary said, adding that the situation on the ground remains “catastrophic”.

Hamas has repeatedly called for an immediate start to negotiations on the ceasefire’s second phase. A Hamas source stated on Sunday that its delegation had now left for Doha, Qatar after talks in Cairo, Egypt.

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Khan Younis, said the Hamas representatives were in Cairo to hold meetings with Egyptian officials on the possibilities of implementing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

“Hamas issued a statement agreeing to the establishment of a technocratic independent committee that will run the Gaza Strip and reiterated calls for the entry of humanitarian aid,” Azzoum added, saying that the group is also calling for Israel’s full withdrawal from the territory as part of any future deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, meanwhile, said it would send delegates to Doha on Monday.

Palestinians killed in Gaza

Earlier on Sunday, two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza, according to an Al Jazeera correspondent, as fresh truce talks are set to resume in Doha from Monday.

The attack on Sunday in Gaza City’s Shujayea neighbourhood wounded several others, with doctors at al-Ahli Arab Hospital describing the condition of some of the injured as critical.

Israel’s military said its air strike targeted fighters who “were identified operating in proximity to [Israeli] troops and attempting to plant an explosive device in the ground in northern Gaza”.

Al Jazeera’s Khoudary said that Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire that came into effect on January 19. “According to official sources, since the beginning of the Gaza ceasefire, at least 116 Palestinians have been killed and at least 490 others wounded,” she said.

“This is why Palestinians are waiting for phase two of the ceasefire, when all Israeli soldiers are supposed to withdraw from all parts of the Gaza Strip.”

The six-week first phase saw the release of 25 living Israeli captives and eight bodies in exchange for some 1,800 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

During the second phase, Hamas is expected to release all the remaining living captives, mostly male soldiers, in return for the freeing of more Palestinians held in the Israeli prison system. In addition, according to the document agreed to in January, Israel would initiate its “complete withdrawal” from Gaza.

The third phase will see the bodies of the remaining captives handed over in return for a three- to five-year reconstruction plan for Gaza to be conducted under international supervision.

On Sunday, United States President Donald Trump’s envoy Adam Boehler told NBC News that direct US meetings with Hamas in Doha on the release of captives in Gaza were extremely “helpful”.

Boehler stated that he believes something could “come together on Gaza within weeks”, but did not elaborate.

Trump had previously floated a widely condemned plan to expel Palestinians from Gaza, prompting Arab leaders to offer an alternative.

Their proposal would see Gaza’s reconstruction financed through a trust fund, with the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority returning to govern the territory.

“We need more discussion about it, but it’s a good-faith first step,” Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, told reporters in Washington in response to the Arab plan.

Witkoff will be returning to the region this week as he travels to Saudi Arabia for talks on the war in Ukraine.

Israelis rally

Meanwhile, family members of Israeli captives have demanded the government fully implement the ceasefire.

“The war could resume in a week,” Einav Zangauker, the mother of Matan Zangauker, told a crowd in Tel Aviv.

“The war won’t bring the hostages back home; it will kill them.”

Yoni Ben Menachem, an analyst based in West Jerusalem, says Israel’s return to ceasefire negotiations is a “genuine decision” by the government because it wants to secure the release of the remaining captives.

However, “the military option” remains on the table and that could be decided on Sunday evening when Israel’s cabinet meets, he said.

Hamas has said that it was ready to abandon its governance role in Gaza but refused to lay down arms.

Meanwhile, Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank have continued unabated. On Sunday, Israeli tanks entered areas in and around the village of Wadi Burqin, according to local media reports.

The ongoing Israeli operation in Jenin, Tulkarem and other areas began days after the ceasefire in Gaza, with dozens killed, hundreds of homes destroyed, and more than 40,000 people displaced.