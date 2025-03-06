US-Hamas direct talks: What’s happening and what comes next

According to reports, the discussions focused on securing the release of 21-year-old Edan Alexander along with the bodies of four other captives.

The White House has confirmed that the Trump administration engaged in direct talks with Hamas, saying the discussions align with US interests.

Following this, President Donald Trump threatened Palestinians in Gaza with deadly consequences if all captives were not released.

Here is what we know:

What do we know about the US-Hamas direct talks?

The discussions, facilitated by Qatari intermediaries, have reportedly been ongoing for weeks but became more evident in early March 2025.

This is the first time in decades that the United States negotiated directly with Hamas, a significant departure from US policy, which ruled out direct engagement with the group that it designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) in 1997.

Instead, it relied on intermediaries – most recently Qatar and Egypt – to communicate with Hamas.

They focused on securing the release of 21-year-old Edan Alexander, the only Israeli-American captive still believed to be alive, along with the bodies of four other Israeli Americans who were taken to Gaza on October 7.

Advertisement

Axios, which first reported the talks, also said the discussions included a possible broader agreement to release all remaining captives and establish a long-term truce.

The Wall Street Journal reported that talks took place last month in Doha and led to the release of Sagui Dekel Chen, an Israeli-American dual citizen, on February 15.

Who’s Adam Boehler?

Adam Boehler, the US presidential envoy for hostage affairs, led the direct talks with Hamas.

He was also a key negotiator on the Abraham Accords during Trump’s first term, working to expand Israel’s normalisation with the Arab world.​

What did Trump say?

Following the report, Trump issued a strong warning to Hamas in a social media post on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of all captives.

He addressed the people of Gaza directly. “Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision,” Trump wrote.

He said he would send Israel “everything it needs to finish the job”, and warned, “Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

Trump has advocated for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza’s population and the US “take over” of the Palestinian territory, adding later that his “plan” would not allow Palestinians to return to their homes in Gaza.

How has Hamas reacted?

There has been no official response by Hamas to the reports of talks.

A Hamas official told The Associated Press news agency that the talks focused on releasing Israeli captives and were “promising”.

Advertisement

Responding to Trump’s threats, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said they “complicate matters regarding the ceasefire agreement and encourage [Israel] to refrain from implementing its terms”, according to Anadolu news agency.

“Hamas implemented all its obligations under phase one, but Israel is avoiding entering phase two,” Qassem added. “The US administration is required to pressure the occupation to enter negotiations for the second phase.”

How many captives are currently held by Hamas?

Israel says 59 captives are still being held in Gaza, 24 of them believed to be alive. It says the bodies of at least 35 others remain in Hamas’s custody.

Hamas captured approximately 250 captives during their attack on southern Israel, according to the Israeli government. More than 100 were released during a weeklong truce in late 2023.

In February, during the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas released 25 living captives and the bodies of eight more in exchange for approximately 1,900 Palestinian prisoners.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was negotiated with mediation from Qatar, Egypt, and the US. Captive-prisoner exchanges, humanitarian aid delivery, and a pause in military operations marked the first phase.

Discussions on advancing to the second phase of the agreement – which involves the release of the remaining 59 captives, a withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and a permanent end to the war – have been held up by Israel.

How has Israel reacted to the talks?

The Trump administration reportedly consulted Israel about potential direct engagement with Hamas. However, according to Axios, the Israelis learned about aspects of the talks through other channels.

Advertisement

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “Israel was consulted on this matter.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office released a statement saying it “expressed its opinion” to the US.

Israel’s consul general in New York, Ofir Akunis, told Fox News: “There is a new attitude from the White House … against Hamas. They can talk with Hamas, that’s OK.”

What’s next?

Despite the direct talks, Gaza’s ceasefire is in limbo.

Hamas responded to Trump’s threats by saying the US is supporting Netanyahu’s attempts to back out of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement and further starve and besiege Palestinians in Gaza.

Egypt has also suggested Israel is not looking to fulfil its end of the agreement.

“So far, only the first phase has been implemented, but now a party is attempting to back out of its obligations,” Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told the Qatari state news agency QNA on Wednesday.

A derailed ceasefire could be disastrous for Palestinians in Gaza who have suffered close to 17 months of Israeli attacks and siege tactics.

On Sunday, Israel said it would block all aid into Gaza to pressure Hamas to accept an extension of phase one of the ceasefire, immediately causing food prices in Gaza to shoot up. Even during the ceasefire, locals reported Israeli artillery fire and air attacks on Gaza.

The first phase of the ceasefire expired on March 1. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff proposed extending phase one by six weeks. Netanyahu agreed to the proposition, but Hamas opposed it, calling for the deal to proceed to the second phase as previously agreed.