Sudan files case against UAE at top UN court over ‘complicity in genocide’

Sudan alleges the UAE is ‘complicit in the genocide on the Masalit’ by supporting the Rapid Support Forces.

Sudan has filed a case at the top United Nations court, accusing the United Arab Emirates of breaching the Genocide Convention by giving “direct support” to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s war.

The International Court of Justice said in a statement on Thursday that Sudan’s case concerns acts allegedly perpetrated by the RSF and allied armed groups including “genocide, murder, theft of property, rape, forcible displacement, trespassing, vandalism of public properties, and violation of human rights” targeting the Masalit people of Darfur.

Sudan alleges that the UAE was “complicit in the genocide on the Masalit through its direction of and provision of extensive financial, political, and military support for the rebel RSF militia”, the court said.

The UAE issued a statement after the filing, asserting the case was “nothing more than a cynical publicity stunt” and that it would seek the “immediate dismissal” of the case.

The UAE has repeatedly denied allegations it supports the RSF.

For nearly two years, the RSF and the Sudanese army have fought a war that has killed tens of thousands and uprooted more than 12 million people. Famine has been declared in parts of the country and is likely to spread.

The fight for Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, led to total state collapse, and conflict has spread across Sudan, including in the sprawling state of Darfur, long riven by inter-tribal conflict over land and resources which security and political elites have historically exacerbated to maintain power and crush rebellions.

There, RSF and allied fighters – mostly from nomadic “Arab” tribes – have targeted the sedentary “non-Arab” Masalit in ferocious confrontations that some observers describe as genocidal.

The RSF denies any involvement in attacks against civilians in Darfur. However, it has recently surrounded and attacked the Zamzam refugee camp near el-Fasher in North Darfur.

In January, the United States accused the RSF of committing genocide in Darfur.

Sudan called on the ICJ, which rules in disputes between countries, to issue provisional measures to force the UAE to pay reparations, among other requests.

It also said the UAE should ensure that “any irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it and any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control, direction or influence, do not commit any acts” proscribed by the Genocide Convention against the Masalit.

The rulings of the ICJ are legally binding, but the court has no power to enforce them.

For example, it ordered Russia to halt its assault on Ukraine only a few weeks after the invasion and ordered Israel to scale up aid to Gaza after deeming that Palestinians in the enclave were at risk of genocide – both to no avail.