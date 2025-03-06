Cyclone Alfred: Where, when is it expected to make landfall in Australia?

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is forecast to make landfall near Brisbane as a Category 2 storm on Friday or Saturday.

A rare tropical cyclone is heading towards Australia’s eastern coast, potentially bringing destructive winds and dangerous storm surges.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall near Brisbane, Australia’s third most populous city, late on Friday or early on Saturday.

This is the first cyclone to hit the city of 2.5 million people in more than 50 years, raising concerns of severe flooding and damage in a region not accustomed to direct cyclone impacts.

Here’s what we know so far about Alfred and its potential impact:

What’s Cyclone Alfred?

Alfred is a Category 2 tropical cyclone barrelling towards the densely populated southeastern coast of the state of Queensland.

Originating in the Coral Sea east of Australia, the storm made an unexpected U-turn in the Pacific Ocean and is now heading straight for the mainland, bringing destructive winds, heavy rain and life-threatening storm surges.

This path could potentially hit densely populated areas unaccustomed to direct hits by cyclones.

Cyclones typically form in tropical northern Australia, but Alfred is hitting the cooler centre of the eastern coast – a rare event. The last cyclone to impact Brisbane was Cyclone Zoe in 1974, which caused severe flooding.

“This is a rare event to have a tropical cyclone in an area that is not classified as part of the tropics, here in southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales,“ Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Brisbane.

When and where is Alfred expected to make landfall?

The cyclone is forecast to hit land on Friday night or Saturday morning, according to Queensland’s Bureau of Meteorology.

As of 08:54 GMT on Thursday, Alfred was positioned 225km (140 miles) east of Brisbane and 210km (130 miles) east-northeast of the Gold Coast, moving at a slow pace of 7 kilometres per hour (4 miles per hour), according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Experts said the arrival of Alfred has been delayed as the slow-moving system is stalled over warm waters off the Queensland coast. This allows the storm more time to intensify, drawing energy from the ocean waters and low vertical wind shears – factors that could strengthen it further before it reaches the coast.

Anticipated impact

Alfred is expected to hit the coast between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, which is further south and is home to more than 3 million people.

⚠️Issued 4:46pm AEST 🌀Tropical #CycloneAlfred (Cat 2) is 225km east of #Brisbane. Alfred is a category 2 cyclone, and is forecast to maintain this intensity as it approaches the coast today & tomorrow. Impacts expected to increase this evening.

How long will Alfred last?

Forecasters said Alfred’s impact will last for several days and floodwaters are expected to rise after the cyclone moves inland.

The worst weather is expected from Thursday evening to Saturday morning, but strong winds and heavy rain could persist into next week.

What category is Alfred, and what might it do?

Alfred is currently classified as a Category 2 storm, meaning it has strong winds of 89 to 117km/h (55 to 73mph) that are capable of damaging homes, uprooting trees and causing power outages. Heavy rains and dangerous storm surges are also forecast.

Authorities use the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale to classify storms. The scale divides hurricanes into five categories of strength based on their sustained wind speeds. The highest is Category 5, which causes “catastrophic damage”.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said total rainfall from the cyclone could be as much as 800mm (31.5 inches) in some regions – more than the average total for March.

Additionally, wind gusts up to 155km/h (96mph) are expected and could cause damage to buildings, knock down trees and disrupt electrical service.

The Queensland coast has already experienced powerful waves in recent days, and the storm surge could worsen, flooding thousands of homes in low-lying areas.

As the region braces for the storm, schools, hospitals, airports and public transport are shutting down.

What areas will be affected by Alfred?

The cyclone will impact a 300km (190-mile) stretch of coastline from Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast to Byron Bay in New South Wales.

Some of the predicted worst affected areas include Brisbane, the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales.

Brisbane’s chief executive, Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, said up to 20,000 homes could experience some level of flooding.

How should I prepare my home for the cyclone?

Local authorities have suggested several precautions and measures, which include:

Protecting windows and doors: Install shutters or board up windows and doors to shield against debris and strong winds. ​

Install shutters or board up windows and doors to shield against debris and strong winds. ​ Stocking up on essentials: Buy enough water, food, batteries, medications and emergency supplies for at least three days. Supermarket shelves are already running low on essentials.

Buy enough water, food, batteries, medications and emergency supplies for at least three days. Supermarket shelves are already running low on essentials. Preparing an emergency kit: Include torches, battery-operated radios, first aid supplies and important documents in a waterproof bag.

Include torches, battery-operated radios, first aid supplies and important documents in a waterproof bag. Planning for evacuations: Identify safe routes to the nearest evacuation centres and listen for official alerts.

Identify safe routes to the nearest evacuation centres and listen for official alerts. Avoid the coast: Five-metre (16ft) waves are already crashing onto beaches.

A number of things you can do now to ensure you stay safe during Tropical #CycloneAlfred.

Remember that weather impacts are expected to occur over a longer period than just the crossing.

Follow emergency services advice.

Monitor weather updates at, https://t.co/nrtdU01P1q https://t.co/xazFQT9diR — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 5, 2025

Will public transport services be affected?

Yes, public transport services in southeast Queensland will be significantly disrupted. All bus and train services have been suspended from the last service on Wednesday until further notice. ​

Brisbane’s CityCat ferries have also stopped running due to dangerous conditions on the Brisbane River.

What other closures and disruptions are there?

More than 700 schools in Queensland and northern New South Wales are closed from Thursday.

Additionally, major airlines Qantas and Virgin have already cancelled flights, and the Gold Coast Airport shut down from Wednesday afternoon.

What action are authorities taking?

Albanese said his government has provided 250,000 sandbags to residents in flood-prone areas of Brisbane and the Gold Coast. These can act as barriers to redirect water away from buildings and reduce flood damage.

The military has also supplied 80,000 additional sandbags to areas at high risk of flooding.

The Brisbane Showgrounds will serve as a cyclone refuge centre for those without safe shelter.

Evacuation centres are also being set up across Queensland to provide long-term accommodation for residents whose homes become unliveable due to flooding or storm damage.