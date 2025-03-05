‘Will make you rich’: Trump wants to take Greenland ‘one way or the other’

The US president reiterates interest in acquiring the island, painting a picture of prosperity and safety for its ‘incredible people’.

United States President Donald Trump has again pledged to take the Danish-ruled island of Greenland “one way or the other”, promising financial gain and security to the “incredible people” of the island if they choose to be a part of the US.

“We will keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before,” Trump said on Tuesday night during his annual speech to the US Congress.

“It’s a very small population, a very, very large piece of land, and very, very important for military security,” he added.

Trump has been drumming up his vision to take Greenland, citing its strategic and economic importance.

Opinion polls suggest that most Greenlanders oppose joining the US, although a majority favour eventual independence from Denmark.

Even before starting his second term as president, Trump said he hoped to make Greenland a part of the US, even though NATO ally Denmark says it is not for sale.

Greenland’s strategic location and rich mineral resources could benefit the US. It lies along the shortest route from Europe to North America, vital for the US ballistic missile warning system.

Advertisement

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America,” Trump said in his speech.

But he made clear he would not give up if persuasion fails, saying: “One way or the other we’re going to get it.”

Trump’s interest in Greenland has invigorated its independence movement, prompting calls for swift secession discussions with Denmark, its former colonial ruler.

But Greenland’s ruling Inuit Ataqatigiit party has said it will not rush an independence vote after a March 11 general election, cautioning of possible economic and welfare implications.

“The future of Greenland is really for the people of Greenland to decide,” Denmark’s UN Ambassador Christina Markus Lassen told reporters on Monday. “Independence is possible and they have the right to self-determination.”