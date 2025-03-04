Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine after bust-up with Zelenskyy: Reports

US president’s reported move comes hours after he accused Ukrainian leader of not wanting peace.

United States President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine in a dramatic escalation of his spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to US media reports.

Trump will pause all aid until he determines that Kyiv is committed to good faith negotiations for peace, Bloomberg News and Fox News reported on Monday, citing unnamed Trump administration officials.

The move comes hours after Trump accused Zelenskyy of not wanting peace “as long he has America’s backing” in a post on his platform Truth Social.

