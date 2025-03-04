Serbia opposition members throw smoke bombs, flares inside parliament

At least two lawmakers injured after chaos erupts inside parliament, where smoke bombs and flares were thrown.

Serbian opposition lawmakers have thrown smoke grenades and tear gas inside parliament to protest against the government and support demonstrating students, with one legislator suffering a stroke during the chaos.

As the spring session of parliament opened on Tuesday, after the ruling coalition led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) approved the agenda, some opposition politicians ran out of their seats towards the parliamentary speaker and scuffled with security guards.

Others tossed smoke grenades and tear gas, with live TV showing black and pink smoke inside the parliament, which has also witnessed brawls and throwing of water in the decades since the introduction of multiparty democracy in 1990.

Speaker Ana Brnabic said two lawmakers were injured, with one, Jasmina Obradovic of the SNS party, suffering a stroke and in critical condition. “The parliament will continue to work and to defend Serbia,” she told the session.

As the session continued, governing coalition politicians debated while opposition lawmakers whistled and blew horns.

Four months of student-led demonstrations have drawn in teachers, farmers and others to become the biggest threat yet to President Aleksandar Vucic’s decade-long rule, with many Serbians denouncing corruption and incompetence in government.

Inside the parliament, opposition members also held signs reading “General strike,” and “Justice for the killed”, while outside the building, protesters stood in silence to honour 15 people killed by a railway station roof collapse that was the spark for the protest movement.

Protest leaders have called for a major rally in the capital Belgrade on March 15 over the collapse of the station roof in Novi Sad in November despite extensive renovations to the building. The incident ignited long-simmering anger in the country over corruption and the alleged lack of oversight for construction and development projects.

On Tuesday, the parliament was due to adopt a law increasing funds for universities – one of the main demands of students blocking faculties since December. A discussion on the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic was also scheduled.

But other items put on the agenda by the governing coalition angered the opposition, triggering chaos.