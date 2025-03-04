A simple illustrated guide to Ramadan, answers to 10 common questions

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar is special to Muslims around the world for its many unique blessings.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan has begun. Over the next month, Muslims observing the fast will refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk to achieve greater “taqwa”, or consciousness of God.

In this visual explainer, we answer 10 common questions about Ramadan to help you better understand its significance and practices.

1. When is Ramadan this year?

Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, fasting started on March 1 in many countries, including across the Middle East, Australia, Indonesia, Nigeria and the Americas. Some other nations, such as Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Africa, began observing Ramadan on March 2.

Because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the start of Ramadan shifts 10-12 days earlier each year, completing a full rotation through all seasons approximately every 33 years.

Ramadan is likely to conclude on March 30 or March 31, marking the beginning of the 10th Islamic month, Shawwal.

2. Why do Muslims fast during Ramadan?

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is prescribed for Muslims as an act of worship and a form of spiritual purification through charity and good deeds.

Fasting is meant to develop a person’s taqwa, which means being conscious of God, being pious and self-restrained.

Feeling hunger and dehydration allows people who fast to understand what the less privileged experience and fosters greater empathy and gratitude.

Fasting is one of the foremost sunnahs, which means living by the Prophet Muhammad’s example. It is a tradition in the long line of Abrahamic traditions. Jews and Christians also fast as a practice in their religions in different variations.

3. What are the rules of fasting?

A fasting person must refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset.

In addition to abstaining from food and drink, smoking of any kind and sexual relations are prohibited during fasting hours.

Fasting aims to purify the soul, so anger, gossip and any inappropriate behaviour should be avoided.

Unintentional eating or drinking, such as forgetting and then stopping upon remembering, does not break the fast.

4. Who is required to fast?

All able-bodied adults, male and female, are required to fast.

However, those with chronic or incurable illnesses are exempt from fasting. Women during their menstrual cycles, as well as pregnant women, are also exempt.

For conditions like diabetes, where prolonged fasting can be harmful or life-threatening, fasting is not required.

For those travelling, fasting on travel days is optional. If it is difficult, they may skip the fast and make up for those missed days later in the year.

Children below the age of puberty are also not required to fast, but they are encouraged to practise, especially as they grow older.

Those unable to fast may be excused but must either make up for it after Ramadan or provide compensation by feeding a poor person for each missed day, if financially able.

5. How do Muslims break their fast during Ramadan?

It is recommended to break the fast immediately at sunset with dates and water, following the religious teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

All around the world, every culture has its own rites of what to serve for the predawn meal which is called suhoor or sehri, and for iftar, the sunset meal.

Dates are rich in vitamins, fibre and antioxidants and provide quick energy after fasting all day.

6. What is the connection between Ramadan and the Quran?

The Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad in the year 609 during Laylat al-Qadr, also known as the Night of Decree or Night of Power, while he was in the cave of Mount Hira – located outside the city of Mecca.

This event took place during Ramadan, but its exact date remains unknown. Most scholars believe it falls within the last 10 nights of Ramadan, specifically one of the odd-numbered nights.

The Quran was revealed in Arabic and it comprises: 30 sections, 114 chapters, 6,236 verses and 77,432 words.

It mentions Ramadan in the second chapter (Chapter 2, verse 185) with the prescribed rules of who can fast, and how to make up days after Ramadan.

7. What happens during the last 10 days of Ramadan?

The nights during the Laylat al-Qadr are considered by Muslims to be the holiest of the year.

During the last 10 nights of Ramadan, Muslims gather in mosques and increase their worship, seeking the immense blessings of Laylat al-Qadr through prayer, Quran recitation and the remembrance of God.

Worship on these nights is believed to be more rewarding than 1,000 months of devotion.

8. What does the word Ramadan mean?

The word Ramadan is derived from the Arabic word “Ar-Ramd”, which means intense heat, and also rooted in the word, “Ramdha” which means sun-scorched sand.

This name has come to signify the burning away of sins through fasting, purification and devotion. Some scholars also relate it to the time when the names of the months were based on seasonal conditions, suggesting that Ramadan originally fell during an intensely hot period.

9. What are some Ramadan traditions?

Ramadan is a time when many families and friends come together for iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast, gathering around the table to share food, express gratitude and strengthen family bonds.

Across the Middle East, homes and streets are adorned with colourful fanoos, the traditional lanterns, adding to the festive and spiritual atmosphere of the holy month.

The tradition of the fanoos is believed to have originated in Egypt during the Fatimid Caliphate, when residents of Cairo greeted the caliph at the start of Ramadan with lanterns in hand. Over time, this custom spread to cities across the Islamic world, including Damascus, Aleppo, Ramallah, Gaza, Amman and Riyadh, becoming a cherished symbol of Ramadan celebrations.

10. When is Eid al-Fitr?

The end of Ramadan is marked by the three-day celebration of Eid al-Fitr, meaning the “festival of breaking the fast”.

During Eid al-Fitr, Muslims attend special prayers, give charity, enjoy festive meals, visit family and friends and exchange greetings and gifts.

Countries that began fasting on March 1 will observe Eid on either March 30 or March 31, while those that started on March 2 are expected to celebrate Eid on March 31 or April 1, depending on the sighting of the new moon.