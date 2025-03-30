Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,130
These are the key events on day 1,130 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 30 Mar 2025
Here is where the war stands on Sunday, March 30:
Fighting
- Ukraine’s air force said it destroyed 65 out of 111 drones launched by Russia overnight, which caused damage in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and Donetsk regions.
- At least two people were killed and 25 injured in Kharkiv after a Russian drone strike targeted a military hospital, shopping centre, apartment buildings and other targets late on Saturday.
- Russia said it captured the village of Shchebraki in the southern Zaporizhia region and Panteleimonivka in the eastern Donetsk region.
- Moscow accused Ukraine of attacking Russian energy facilities in the past 24 hours despite having agreed on a United States-brokered deal to refrain from targeting the sites.
Politics
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an overnight address that he spoke to his top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskii, about the situation along the 1,000-km (621-mile) front line and said they were “maintaining active measures that prevent the occupiers from advancing into [Ukraine’s] Sumy and Kharkiv regions”.
- Ukraine accused Russia of committing “war crimes” after targeting a military hospital, which it said violated “the norms of international humanitarian law”. Zelenskyy said Kyiv expected a strong response from the West on the near-daily Russian attacks on the country.
