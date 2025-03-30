News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,130

These are the key events on day 1,130 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The site of a Russian drone strike
The site of a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 29, 2025 [Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters]
Published On 30 Mar 2025

Here is where the war stands on Sunday, March 30:

Fighting

  • Ukraine’s air force said it destroyed 65 out of 111 drones launched by Russia overnight, which caused damage in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and Donetsk regions.
  • At least two people were killed and 25 injured in Kharkiv after a Russian drone strike targeted a military hospital, shopping centre, apartment buildings and other targets late on Saturday.
  • Russia said it captured the village of Shchebraki in the southern Zaporizhia region and Panteleimonivka in the eastern Donetsk region.
  • Moscow accused Ukraine of attacking Russian energy facilities in the past 24 hours despite having agreed on a United States-brokered deal to refrain from targeting the sites.

Politics

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an overnight address that he spoke to his top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskii, about the situation along the 1,000-km (621-mile) front line and said they were “maintaining active measures that prevent the occupiers from advancing into [Ukraine’s] Sumy and Kharkiv regions”.
  • Ukraine accused Russia of committing “war crimes” after targeting a military hospital, which it said violated “the norms of international humanitarian law”. Zelenskyy said Kyiv expected a strong response from the West on the near-daily Russian attacks on the country.
