Pope suffers ‘acute’ breathing crises as he battles pneumonia: Vatican

Pope Francis has suffered two bouts of “acute” respiratory difficulties as he struggles to recover from double pneumonia in hospital, the Vatican said.

Francis, admitted to Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital more than two weeks ago, suffered a “significant accumulation” of mucus in his lungs, which triggered two episodes of “acute respiratory insufficiency” on Monday, the Vatican said in a statement.

The Pope also suffered a bronchospasm, akin to an asthma attack, leading doctors to perform two bronchoscopies to evaluate his air passages, with “large secretions” of mucus removed during the procedures.

To help with breathing, he also required “non-invasive, mechanical ventilation”, said the statement, which described his prognosis as “guarded”, meaning he is not yet out of danger.

The 88-year-old pope remained alert, oriented and cooperated with medical personnel throughout the intervention.

In an earlier update, the Vatican had reported that he was up and receiving therapies after sleeping “well all night long”.

Long absence

Pope Francis, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has experienced several bouts of ill health over the last two years and is prone to lung infections after suffering pleurisy as a young adult, a condition that led to him having part of one lung removed.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection in both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe.

Earlier Monday, he had issued a new message dated February 26 from the hospital denouncing the “progressive irrelevance” of international organisations to combat war.

Francis’s absence from public life has been the longest of his 12-year papacy, with no photos or videos issued by the Vatican since before he entered the hospital on February 14 with a complex lung infection.

He has, however, signed off on documents with “From Gemelli Polyclinic”, indicating that he has been up and working during his absence.

His doctors have not said how long his treatment might last.