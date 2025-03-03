Oscars 2025: The list of winners from the 97th Academy Awards
Anora walks away with five Oscars, while No Other Land – portraying Israeli settler violence – judged the best documentary.
Anora, a screwball comedy-drama about a sex worker who marries a Russian oligarch’s son, has walked away with the biggest prizes at the 97th annual Academy Awards. The film won the awards for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay.
The musical Emilia Perez, which had the highest total nominations with 13 nods, scooped up wins for Best Original Song and Best Supporting Actress on Sunday night.
Adrien Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist – his second Oscar. In 2003, Brody became the youngest person to win the Best Actor award for The Pianist at the age of 29. Mikey Madison won Best Actress for Anora.
Kieran Culkin bagged the Best Supporting Actor award for A Real Pain, and Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win the award for Best Costume Design for Wicked.
No Other Land nabbed Best Documentary Feature for its stark portrayal of Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez
Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
International Film
I’m Still Here
Documentary Feature
No Other Land
Original Song
El Mal from Emilia Perez
Original Screenplay
Sean Baker for Anora
Adapted Screenplay
Peter Straughan for Conclave
Animated Film
Flow
Visual Effects
Dune: Part Two
Costume Design
Paul Tazewell for Wicked
Cinematography
Lol Crawley for The Brutalist
Documentary Short Film
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Sound
Dune: Part Two
Production Design
Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
The Substance
Film Editing
Sean Baker for Anora
Live Action Short Film
I’m Not a Robot
Animated Short Film
In the Shadow of the Cypress