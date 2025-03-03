Oscars 2025: The list of winners from the 97th Academy Awards

Anora walks away with five Oscars, while No Other Land – portraying Israeli settler violence – judged the best documentary.

Anora, a screwball comedy-drama about a sex worker who marries a Russian oligarch’s son, has walked away with the biggest prizes at the 97th annual Academy Awards. The film won the awards for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay.

The musical Emilia Perez, which had the highest total nominations with 13 nods, scooped up wins for Best Original Song and Best Supporting Actress on Sunday night.

Adrien Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist – his second Oscar. In 2003, Brody became the youngest person to win the Best Actor award for The Pianist at the age of 29. Mikey Madison won Best Actress for Anora.

Kieran Culkin bagged the Best Supporting Actor award for A Real Pain, and Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win the award for Best Costume Design for Wicked.

No Other Land nabbed Best Documentary Feature for its stark portrayal of Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez

Advertisement

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

International Film

I’m Still Here

Documentary Feature

No Other Land

Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Perez

Original Screenplay

Sean Baker for Anora

Adapted Screenplay

Peter Straughan for Conclave

Animated Film

Flow

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two

Costume Design

Paul Tazewell for Wicked

Cinematography

Lol Crawley for The Brutalist

Documentary Short Film

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Sound

Dune: Part Two

Production Design

Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Substance

Film Editing

Sean Baker for Anora

Live Action Short Film

I’m Not a Robot

Animated Short Film

In the Shadow of the Cypress