One dead in stabbing attack in Israel’s Haifa, assailant killed

Police said the assailant who killed 70-year old man was an Israeli citizen from a nearby Arab Druze town.

A 70-year-old man has been killed and three others wounded in a stabbing attack in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, officials said.

The attack took place at a bus station on Monday, Israeli police said, adding that the suspected assailant was killed.

“Paramedics and EMTs have pronounced the death of a man around 70 years old and are providing medical treatment to and evacuating four injured individuals,” Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said.

It said a man and a woman, both aged about 30 years, as well as a 15-year-old boy, were seriously injured.

Earlier, Eli Bin, head of emergency rescue service Magen David Adom, told Israeli media that four people were wounded in the stabbing attack, one of whom later succumbed to his injuries.

Security guards shot and killed the assailant, a police spokesperson said.

Police said that the assailant was an Israeli citizen from a nearby Arab Druze town who had returned from abroad in May, adding that the attack was still being investigated.

Advertisement

The AFP news agency said its journalists, who arrived after the wounded were evacuated, saw the attacker’s body on the ground under a blanket.

Images posted on social media also showed several emergency personnel tending to the injured, who were seen lying on the ground, as several ambulances were parked nearby.

Israeli police label as “terrorist” attacks those connected to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The attack came as negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas over Gaza’s ceasefire stalled after the deal’s first phase ended over the weekend.

On Sunday, Israel blocked the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza after a disagreement with Hamas over extending the ceasefire.