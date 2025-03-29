Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,129

Volodymyr Kohut, governor of Ukraine’s Poltava region, has accused Russia of damaging warehouses owned by Ukraine’s state gas producer, Naftogaz, in the central region in violation of a United States-brokered ceasefire on energy infrastructure. The Russian Defence Ministry hit back with its own claims, accusing the Ukrainian military of striking a gas measuring station in the Kursk region’s Sudzha city with US-made HIMARS rockets and a second strike in Bryansk that caused a power outage.