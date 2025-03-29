Rival rallies erupt in South Korea over President Yoon’s impeachment

Supporters and critics of Yoon Suk Yeol take to the streets of the capital Seoul amid ongoing impeachment trial.

Hundreds of thousands of South Koreans rallied for and against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol as the country’s Constitutional Court weighs whether to dismiss him.

On Saturday, main streets through central Seoul were filled with rival protesters, carrying political signs and waving flags despite the cold weather.

Yoon has been suspended from office since the liberal opposition-controlled National Assembly impeached him over his December 3 martial law decree, which plunged the country into political turmoil.

The Constitutional Court is deliberating whether to formally dismiss or reinstate him. If he is removed, there will be an election to replace him within two months.

The wait has only emboldened rival camps to hit the streets in greater numbers every weekend.

“The people are overwhelmed with fatigue and frustration as … the ongoing crises remain unresolved,” Lee Han-sol, who was protesting for Yoon’s dismissal, told the AFP news agency. “The ongoing delays have led to a growing sense of scepticism.”

But Yoon supporters, whose members include right-wing YouTubers and religious figures, told AFP his impeachment trial is unlawful.

“The Constitutional Court won’t be able to ignore us. Look at us, there are so many of us here,” said Lee Hye-sook, 58.

Advertisement

Yoon, a former prosecutor, was detained in a dawn raid in January on insurrection charges but was released in early March on procedural grounds. He has remained defiant throughout and blamed a “malicious” opposition.

A Gallup Korea poll released earlier this month showed 58 percent of respondents supported Yoon’s removal.

Impeachment trial

The Constitutional Court was given 180 days from the time it took on Yoon’s impeachment case to issue a ruling, meaning it has until June to decide his fate.

It has typically issued rulings within weeks for past presidential impeachment cases, but it has taken longer over Yoon’s case, without providing a reason.

At least six of the court’s eight justices must vote to remove Yoon.

South Korea will hold a snap election within 60 days if the court upholds Yoon’s impeachment.

The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, is regarded as the top contender for the next presidential election but faces legal challenges.