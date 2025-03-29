Protesters in Tel Aviv say government responsible for captives’ fate

Angry demonstrators demand the Israeli government secure the release of captives held in Gaza.

There have been more large protests in Israel, demanding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conclude a captives-for-prisoners exchange deal with Hamas.

There are about 58 captives still held in Gaza, 34 of whom the Israeli military says are dead.

Family members of the captives and those supporting them rallied, with tensions rising between them and police in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Demonstrators condemned the government’s decision to return to war, and held aloft pictures of their family members in captivity. They said they were holding the Israeli government responsible for their lives.

Saturday’s protest comes as Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, released a video titled, Time is Running Out, purporting to show an Israeli captive in Gaza calling on the government to secure his release, the second such video shared by the group within days.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group identified the man as Elkana Bohbot, who was taken captive from the site of a music festival in southern Israel during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack that led to Israel’s latest campaign against Gaza.

The footage lasts more than three minutes, showing Bohbot speaking in Hebrew and pleading for his freedom.