Duterte supporters mark ex-Philippine leader’s 80th birthday with rallies

Thousands gather in the southern city of Davao for one of 200 rallies held across the Philippines and The Hague.

Family and supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte have held rallies across the Philippines to mark his 80th birthday and to protest his detention in The Hague where he faces a charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly war on drugs.

Police on Friday told the AFP news agency that they blocked a convoy of at least 100 motorcycle riders near the Philippine presidential palace, in the capital city Manila, brandishing posters that read “Bring Him Home”.

In the southern city of Davao, thousands of the ex-president’s supporters massed for a candle-lit rally, one of more than 200 birthday gatherings demanding his release.

“Almost all Filipinos love him and are very sad for him now,” 44-year-old supporter Darbie Bula told AFP.

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, his eldest daughter, who has been in The Hague since shortly after his arrest on March 11, said the support “makes the challenges he is facing today more bearable”.

Outside the detention centre in The Hague, hundreds gathered with a sound system blasting music, punctuated by calls for Duterte’s release.

Advertisement

“We hope that he will be back in the Philippines as soon as possible,” organiser Aldwin Villarta said. “I don’t think that he has a case to answer. I think it’s very unfair for him to be here.”

Nicholas Kaufman, Duterte’s lead defence lawyer, told AFP his client had been made aware of the events in Davao and The Hague.

“He was touched by the huge presence of supporters on this milestone birthday and we will work to ensure that he will celebrate future birthdays in their company,” he said via email.

Duterte faces a six-month wait inside the United Nations Scheveningen prison before his next scheduled court appearance on September 23.

The court session will confirm the charges against him and allow him to contest the allegations.

Duterte stands accused of a crime against humanity over his years-long campaign against drug users and dealers that rights groups said killed as many as 30,000 people.

Chief ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has disclosed 181 unspecified items of evidence to the defence.