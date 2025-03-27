Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,127

Here is the roundup of key events as of Thursday, March 27.

I want to highlight France’s efforts in helping us defend against Russian strikes. In particular, your "Mirages"—combat aircraft made in France—have performed very well. I am particularly grateful for them—they have already become a part of our air shield and are helping us… pic.twitter.com/ccHbSvWTKM

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 26, 2025