French FM bats for ‘Franco-Chinese partnership’ during Beijing visit

France urges multilateralism and deepened ties with China amid trade and security tensions with the US.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called for a “powerful Franco-Chinese partnership” in the face of geopolitical upheaval caused by the Trump administration’s America First policy as he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for talks on the Ukraine war and Beijing’s trade row with Europe.

“More than ever, the current context requires a powerful Franco-Chinese partnership in the service of geopolitical stability, prosperity and the future of our planet,” said Barrot, addressing students at the Beijing Language and Culture University on Thursday morning.

The talks between Paris and Beijing come as tensions between the United States and the European Union intensify across multiple fronts, including over support for Ukraine, security and trade.

US President Donald Trump has unilaterally moved to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his push to end more than three years of war in Ukraine and has declared that Washington won’t take responsibility for Europe’s security.

On Thursday, he announced 25 percent tariffs on autos, which will negatively affect European carmakers. The latest levy comes on top of tariffs slapped earlier on both foes and allies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the tariffs would be “bad for businesses” and “worse for consumers”.

Paris expects the talks will focus on a resolution to Russia’s war in Ukraine and trade tensions between China and the European Union.

China had in October imposed provisional tariffs ranging from 30.6 percent to 39 percent on European brandy imports, days after the European Union voted for tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

The move affected French cognac brands the most, shrinking the value of their exports by nearly a quarter last year.

“France opposes any form of trade war and advocates dialogue on trade issues, particularly between the European Union and China,” Barrot said after meeting top Chinese diplomat Wang at Beijing’s ornate Diaoyutai guesthouse on Thursday.

‘Constructive’

Wang described the meeting as “constructive” that included discussions on bilateral and China-EU relations, he said both countries will also put to use the consultation mechanism between both foreign ministries for in-depth communication on common issues.

“In the face of profound changes in the international landscape, both sides should, as comprehensive strategic partners, demonstrate historical awareness, uphold multilateralism, oppose unilateralism,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Wang skirted the trade dispute between both countries but Barrot emphasised seeking a resolution to it.

France opposes any form of trade war and advocates dialogue on trade issues, particularly between the European Union and China, Barrot said, reiterating his country’s defence of its cognac industry.

On Friday, Barrot will travel to Shanghai for meetings with local officials and business leaders.

US-Europe tensions

Barrot’s two-day visit is an opportunity to gauge China’s attitude on Ukraine ahead of a major France-hosted meeting on a possible peacekeeping force for the country.

The French foreign minister said that China could play a role in bringing Russia to the negotiating table to end its war in Ukraine.

“France and China must … coordinate to promote a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” Barrot said alongside counterpart Wang Yi. “China also has a role to play in convincing Russia to come to the negotiating table with serious and good-faith proposals.”

The talks come as fissures are showing between the US and Europe over support for Ukraine, with Washington increasingly seen as backing Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that a proposed European armed force could be deployed in Ukraine under an eventual peace deal, and could “respond” to a Russian attack if Moscow launched one.