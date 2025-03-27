Four wounded in Amsterdam stabbing attack, police say

One suspect arrested after attack near the central Dam Square in the capital of the Netherlands.

At least four people have been wounded in a stabbing attack in the Netherlands capital of Amsterdam, police have said.

One suspect has been arrested after the incident on Thursday near the central Dam Square.

“A motive is currently still unclear, but part of our investigation,” police said in a statement on social media.

There was no immediate information on the condition of those wounded.

A trauma helicopter landed on Dam Square to tend to the victims, while police vans and ambulances were also in attendance.

Police said that the attack took place on a nearby street at around 3:30 pm (14:30 GMT). The square was cordoned off and reopened after about two hours.

Images from local news agency ANP showed a person on a stretcher being loaded into the back of an ambulance.

According to local media reports, Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema left a meeting in the town hall when news of the attack broke.

Police earlier said that five people were wounded in the attack, but later clarified that the suspect was among the injured.

Advertisement

“The suspect was overpowered with the help of a citizen … As his leg was injured, he was taken to a hospital,” police said in a post on social media.