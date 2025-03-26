Thailand prime minister survives vote of no-confidence

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of ex-premier Thaksin, won the backing of 319 of 488 Thai lawmakers.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has survived a no-confidence vote in parliament, defeating a challenge from opposition parties which accused her of being a puppet of her father, billionaire ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

After a two-day debate in which the opposition attacked 38-year-old Paetongtarn’s management of the economy and national security, as well as her inexperience, MPs voted down the no-confidence motion by 319 votes to 162 on Wednesday, with seven abstentions.

Paetongtarn thanked her supporters after winning the vote.

“All votes, both for and against, will be a force driving me and the cabinet to carry on working hard for the people,” she wrote on Facebook.

The motion comes at a bad time for Paetongtarn. Public confidence in her coalition government’s ability to resolve national problems is low, at only 38.55 percent.

Her father, Thaksin, was the most influential and controversial politician in modern Thai history. He returned to the kingdom in 2023 after 15 years of self-exile.

Thaksin served a few months of an eight-year jail sentence for historic corruption and abuse of power charges in a police hospital before being pardoned by the king, fuelling rumours of a backroom deal to treat him leniently.

The 75-year-old remains popular among millions of poorer Thais who prospered under his 2001 to 2006 rule, but he is despised by the kingdom’s conservative elite, who regard him as corrupt and manipulative.

Paetongtarn became prime minister last year at the head of a coalition government led by the Pheu Thai Party, the latest incarnation of the political movement founded by Thaksin, after the incumbent Srettha Thavisin was thrown out by a court order.

As well as being the youngest person to take the leadership, Paetongtarn is Thailand’s second-ever female prime minister after her aunt, who was removed in a coup in 2014.

Thaksin’s shadow looms large

During the censure debate, Rangsiman Rome, an outspoken lawmaker with the main opposition People’s Party, accused Paetongtarn of engineering preferential treatment for her father.

“You made a deal, a demon deal, to get your father better conditions than other prisoners,” he said in parliament.

“The condition was your father will not be in jail for a single day.”

Paetongtarn denied the allegation, pointing out that she became prime minister several months after her father’s royal pardon.

Thaksin has since spoken openly about government policy but has repeatedly said he only offers his daughter advice.

Opposition MPs also accused Paetongtarn of avoiding tax and of mishandling the case of 40 Uighurs sent back to China late last month.

The repatriation of the Uighurs prompted international condemnation and led to the United States imposing visa bans on some Thai officials.