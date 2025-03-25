Coastal warning issued after magnitude 6.7 quake hits off New Zealand

Thousand of people felt the quake in New Zealand with local media reporting buildings swaying and items falling from shelves.

People living in coastal areas have been warned to get out of the water and move away from beaches after a strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off New Zealand’s South Island, authorities said.

Residents of the Southland and Fiordland regions should stay away from marine areas as strong and unusual currents may present a danger, the National Emergency Management Agency said after the earthquake on Tuesday.

“People on boats, live-aboards and at marinas should leave their boats/vessels and move onto shore. Do not return to boats unless instructed by officials,” the agency said.

More than 4,700 people felt the quake, government seismic monitor Geonet said, as New Zealand media reported items falling and buildings swaying.

The quake was reported at a depth of 33km (21 miles) about 160km (99 miles) northwest of Snares Islands, the northernmost of New Zealand’s sub-Antarctic islands, Geonet said in an alert.

We are assessing whether the M6.7 Southland earthquake has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. Go to https://t.co/ccVFYR8001 for more information. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 25, 2025

“We had things fall off shelf. The outdoor wooden table dancing,” a user posted on Facebook, according to the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake, which was downgraded from an earlier magnitude of 7, happened at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles).

Australia’s national weather bureau said there was no tsunami threat to the mainland, islands or territories.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active “Ring of Fire”, a 40,000km (24,854-mile) arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.