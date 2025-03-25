Canada warns of election threats from China, Russia, India and Pakistan

Beijing is ‘highly likely’ to attempt to use AI to meddle in April vote, suggests Canadian intelligence agency.

China and India are likely to attempt to interfere in upcoming elections, Canada’s intelligence agency has warned, adding that Russia and Pakistan also pose a potential threat.

The deputy director of operations for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said on Tuesday that the agency is braced for efforts to meddle in the April 28 vote. Ottawa’s relations with China and India in particular have been strained.

Vanessa Lloyd told a media conference that such countries are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to interfere in elections around the globe.

China is “highly likely to use AI-enabled tools to attempt to interfere with Canada’s democratic process in this current election,” she said.

India has the “intent and capability” to do likewise, she continued, adding that Russia and Pakistan could also potentially seek to interfere.

“It’s often very difficult to establish a direct link between foreign interference activities and election results,” the spy chief said. “Nevertheless, threat activities can erode public trust in the integrity of Canada’s democratic processes and institutions.”

Nothing new

The accusations will do little to improve tense relations between Canada and China or India.

Ottawa recently condemned China’s use of the death penalty after Beijing said four Canadian citizens were executed on drug smuggling charges.

Six Indian diplomats were expelled from Canada last year over allegations that they were involved in a plot against Sikh separatists in the country.

Asked about the CSIS warning, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs retorted that Beijing has always resisted interfering in foreign countries’ internal affairs and had “never had any interest in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs”.

China and India have denied similar allegations from Canada in the past, which has only antagonised frayed relations.

Ottawa reported in January that the pair had meddled in elections in both 2019 and 2021. The Foreign Interference Commission said that while interference was not a new phenomenon, it was rising, and the methods were changing.

Canadians will head to the polls next month after Prime Minister Mark Carney this week triggered the vote, seeking to build on his Liberal Party’s momentum since the start of the year.

Trade war

That momentum has been driven by the trade war unleashed by United States President Donald Trump.

However, Canada is also embroiled in trade tiffs with China.

Beijing in early March announced tariffs on more than $2.6bn worth of Canadian agricultural and food products in retaliation for levies on Chinese electric vehicles and steel and aluminium products imposed last year.

The World Trade Organization said on Monday that Canada had launched a complaint against China.

The spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing’s “countermeasures are completely reasonable and in accordance with the law”.

“We urge Canada to take concrete actions to correct its wrong practices and provide normal trade and cooperation for the two countries’ enterprises,” they added.