Al Jazeera condemns Israel’s killing of journalist Hossam Shabat in Gaza

Below is Al Jazeera Media Network’s statement on the killing of Hossam Shabat.

Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns the Israeli Occupation Forces’ assassination of Hossam Shabat, Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent, who was brutally killed today, in an air strike targeting his car in Jabalia.

Hossam joined the Network’s journalists and correspondents killed during the ongoing war on Gaza, including Samer Abudaqa, Hamza Al-Dahdouh, Ismail Al-Ghoul, and Ahmed Al-Louh.

Al Jazeera affirms its commitment to pursue all legal measures to prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes against journalists. And stands in unwavering solidarity with all journalists in Gaza and reaffirms its commitment to achieving justice and prosecuting the killers of more than 200 journalists in Gaza since October 2023.

The Network extends its condolences to Hossam’s family, and calls on all human rights and media organisations to condemn the Israeli occupation’s systematic killing of journalists, the evasion of responsibilities under international humanitarian law, and to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

Al Jazeera renews its firm commitment to covering events in the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing targeting and harassment faced by its correspondents and journalists.