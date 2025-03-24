South Korean court reinstates impeached prime minister as acting president

Judges overturn impeachment of Han Duck-soo in latest twist in saga set off by Yoon Suk-yeol’s martial law decree.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court has reinstated impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president, the latest twist in the meandering political saga set off by the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The Constitutional Court of Korea ruled that Han’s impeachment should be dismissed in a 7-1 vote on Monday, restoring him to the country’s highest office, while the eight justices separately consider the fate of Yoon, who was suspended from office after briefly imposing martial law on December 3.

Five of the court’s judges found that there were not sufficient grounds to impeach Han, 75, though the impeachment motion against him was valid.

Two justices ruled that the legislature’s impeachment motion lacked legitimacy from the start as it had been only backed by 192 of 300 lawmakers, instead of a two-thirds majority.

After being appointed acting president following Yoon’s impeachment on December 14, Han was himself suspended from his duties less than two weeks later over his refusal to appoint three more justices to the Constitutional Court.

Advertisement

In a televised address after the ruling, Han expressed gratitude to the court for its “wise decision” and pledged to focus on navigating the geopolitical challenges facing his country.

“I believe that all citizens are clearly speaking out against the highly polarised political sphere. I think there is no place for division now. Our country’s priority is to move forward,” Han said.

The decision comes as the Constitutional Court is yet to rule on whether to confirm Yoon’s impeachment or restore his presidential powers.

The court has been deliberating Yoon’s fate since mid-December and a decision is widely anticipated to arrive within days.

At least six of eight justices must uphold Yoon’s impeachment to permanently remove him from office.

If Yoon is stripped of the presidency, an election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.

Yoon is separately facing criminal charges, including insurrection, in connection with his short-lived martial law decree.

He faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted.