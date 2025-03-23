Court orders Imamoglu, a key rival to President Erdogan, jailed pending the outcome of a trial on corruption charges.

A Turkish court has formally placed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu under arrest pending trial on corruption charges, days after his detention triggered mass protests across the country.

The court said Imamoglu and at least 20 others were jailed as part of a corruption investigation. A separate ruling on a terror-related investigation has yet to be issued.

The court decided to release the mayor under judicial control measures over a separate terror-related charge, broadcasters Halk TV and AHaber reported, potentially blocking the government from appointing a trustee to run the country’s largest city.

The mayor, a key opposition figure and potential challenger to longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained on Wednesday by the government for alleged corruption and “terrorism”.

Imamoglu has denied all the charges describing them as part of a “smear campaign”.

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, an ally of Imamoglu, told reporters that the jailing is a disgrace for the judicial system.

The court’s decision to send Imamoglu to pre-trial detention comes after the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), European leaders and tens of thousands of protesters criticised the actions against him as politicised.

The government has denied the cases were politically-motivated.

Security measures tightened

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu, who is reporting from Istanbul, said that several other people who were also charged were ordered released pending trial.

Our correspondent also said that security measures have been tightened in Istanbul since Saturday evening ahead of more protests expected on Sunday.

“Despite a protest ban, which was extended until March 26, demonstrations have been going on, including in Istanbul, Ankara and about 50 other cities last night.”

Police said at least 300,000 people protested in Istanbul on Saturday night. The opposition claimed the number was closer to a million people. Al Jazeera, however, could not verify the numbers claimed by the opposition.

The court decision on Sunday also comes as the opposition CHP members and others head to polling stations for a primary election to choose candidate for the next presidential election due in 2028. Imamoglu is likely to be chosen as CHP’s candidate.

The CHP has called for non-party members to vote to boost public resistance following Imamoglu’s detention.

CHP, which has more than 1.5 million members, set up 5,600 ballot boxes for voting across all of Turkey’s 81 provinces. Polls will close at 1400 GMT.