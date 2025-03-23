Senior Hamas leader among 23 killed in Israeli strikes in southern Gaza

Hamas says the death of Salah al-Bardawil will fuel the ‘battle of liberation and independence’ in Gaza.

A senior Hamas leader has been killed in a predawn strike in southern Gaza, as Israel has intensified attacks across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 634 Palestinians since breaking the ceasefire deal on Tuesday.

Salah al-Bardawil, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, was killed on Sunday along with his wife while praying in their tent shelter in Khan Younis, according to the Palestinian group, which accused Israel of assassinating him.

“His blood, that of his wife and martyrs, will remain fueling the battle of liberation and independence. The criminal enemy will not break our determination and will,” the group said in a statement.

Israeli officials had no immediate comment to offer. Several senior Hamas leaders have been killed since Israel resumed its offensive last week.

At least 23 people were killed in predawn raids on Sunday, with the Israeli military issuing evacuation orders for Tal as-Sultan in Rafah.

Reporting from Deir el-Balah, in central Gaza, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum said Israel has launched “fierce and extensive air attacks” on Gaza over the past few hours.

“The situation here remains critical,” Abu Azzoum said.

“There has been a clear escalation in Gaza since Israel unilaterally broke the ceasefire and launched attacks on heavily populated neighbourhoods, hospitals, schools and mosques, too,” he explained, adding that there had been no confrontation between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters so far.

Renewed attacks

Israel resumed bombardment of Gaza, which has been suffering from an aid blockade, last week. On Wednesday, it also relaunched a ground offensive, sending its troops to areas it had retreated from during the nearly two-month ceasefire. Israeli forces violated the ceasefire multiple times since it came into effect on January 19.

Israeli troops have killed nearly 50,000 people since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, following deadly attacks on Israel led by Hamas. At least 1,139 people were killed in southern Israel in the attack, and some 250 were taken captive, most of whom have since been released through negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the renewed military offensive was aimed at forcing Hamas to give up the remaining captives it holds.

However, Hamas has accused Israel of sacrificing the captives with the attacks and blamed Netanyahu for breaking the ceasefire agreement by refusing to begin negotiations to end the war and withdraw its troops from Gaza.

On Friday, the group said it was studying a US bridging proposal to restore the ceasefire into April after the end of the month of Ramadan and the Jewish celebration of Passover, to allow for negotiations to end the war.

Israel launches attacks on Lebanon

Meanwhile, Israel launched a second wave of strikes in response to a rocket attack from across the border on Saturday, threatening to unravel the November 2023 ceasefire with the Hezbollah group.

Israel said it carried out attacks on the cities of Tyre and Touline, targeting what it called Hezbollah positions. The military said six rockets, three of which were intercepted, were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel.

Hezbollah denied its involvement in the attack and said Israel’s accusations were “pretexts for its continued attacks on Lebanon”.

The group added that it stands “with the Lebanese state in addressing this dangerous Zionist escalation on Lebanon”.

At least seven people have been killed and 40 others injured since Israeli strikes began on Saturday.