Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,123

Here is the roundup of key events on Sunday, March 23.

At least three people, including a five-year-old child, were killed and several others injured after what Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described as a “massive enemy drone attack” on the Ukrainian capital. The attack sparked fires in high-rise apartment buildings. Emergency services were dispatched to several districts of the city where fires were reported, he said.

Russian shelling killed three people in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, one of the focal points of the advance westwards of Russian troops, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said, adding that one person was also injured in Kramatorsk.

A drone attack on a car in Russia’s southern region of Rostov killed one person, acting Governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence units destroyed 59 Ukrainian drones overnight. A total of 29 drones were destroyed over Rostov, 20 over the Astrakhan region and the rest over the Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk and Saratov regions, as well as over Crimea.