Lebanon warns of ‘new war’ as Israel launches fresh deadly strikes

Israeli air strikes across southern Lebanon kill at least two people and injure eight.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam says his country is at risk of being drawn into a “new war” as dozens of new air strikes, Israel says were targeting Hezbollah, have killed at least two people.

Salam issued the warning on Saturday, saying Israel’s “renewed military operations on the southern border” would bring “woes to Lebanon and the Lebanese people”.

At least two people are confirmed killed and eight others injured by Israeli air raids, according to reports from Lebanon’s National News Agency. Three of the victims, including one of those killed, are children, it said, citing the government-run Public Health Emergency Operations Center.

Israeli artillery and air strikes hit southern Lebanon after its military said it intercepted three rockets launched from a Lebanese district about 6km (4 miles) north of their shared border. Israel said it targeted rocket launchers it claimed belong to Hezbollah, which it holds responsible for the launches.

Hezbollah issued a statement denying any involvement in the series of rocket attacks on northern Israel from southern Lebanon.

In its statement, Hezbollah accused Israel of creating a pretext to renew its air attacks and reiterated its commitment to a ceasefire signed in November, which ended a year of war between the two sides.

Quoting two security sources, Israel’s Army Radio reported that the military response in southern Lebanon has not finished.

“There will be additional strikes in the coming hours,” the sources said.

Protracted conflict

Saturday’s reported exchange was the first since Israel on Tuesday abandoned a separate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Lebanon has blamed Israel for the protracted conflict after failing to withdraw from all Lebanese territory as stipulated in the ceasefire.

Under the deal, a January deadline was set for an Israeli withdrawal but Israel extended it to February 18. Since then, Israeli soldiers have remained in five locations inside Lebanon and its military has carried out dozens of deadly strikes against supposed Hezbollah targets, often striking civilians.

On Saturday, Salam declared that “all security and military measures must be taken to show that Lebanon decides on matters of war and peace”.

In a separate statement, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned “attempts” to destabilise his country and reignite violence as he called for action to prevent a further escalation of the conflict.

Israel said the attacks were “in response to the rocket fire at Israel”.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Defence Minister Israel Katz instructed the Israeli military “to act forcefully against dozens of terror targets in Lebanon”.

Netanyahu said Israel was holding Lebanon’s government responsible for “everything taking place within its territory”.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr, reporting from Beirut, said there is “a lot of concern that the situation will spiral out of control”.

“What we understand is Lebanese officials are holding talks with the US-led committee monitoring the ceasefire to try to de-escalate tensions,” she said.

Gaza war spillover

The conflict in Lebanon has been the deadliest spillover of the Gaza war, rumbling across the border for months before escalating into a blistering Israeli offensive that killed several of Hezbollah’s top leaders and commanders, destroyed much of its arsenal and killed thousands of civilians.

Andrea Tenenti, the spokesperson for the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon also known as UNIFIL, has told Al Jazeera the situation remains “very concerning”.

“We have been urging the parties to use maximum restraint,” Tenenti said, adding there have been intense negotiations involving several stakeholders “to prevent any escalation of the conflict and of the tension – something that no one wants to see after 16 months of conflict in this region”.

The UNIFIL spokesperson also stressed that the peacekeeping mission, which itself came under attack from Israeli forces during the recent war, intends to maintain its presence in southern Lebanon.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, political analyst Sultan Barakat of Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Doha warned that “as long as the [Israeli] occupation continues, … the resistance will continue.”