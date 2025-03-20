Thousands mourn victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire

Ceremonies held across the country, but main funeral was in Kocani, where 30 victims were buried.

Thousands of mourners have flocked to funerals in North Macedonia for the dozens of victims of last weekend’s devastating nightclub fire.

The fire broke out during a concert by the hip-hop duo DNK at the Pulse nightclub in the town of Kocani about 3am (02:00 GMT) on Sunday when sparks from flares set the ceiling alight. At least 59 people were killed and 155 were injured in the fire, triggering an outpouring of grief in the Balkan country.

Burials were held in several cities and towns, but the main funeral was in Kocani, a town of about 25,000 people located 100km (62 miles) east of the capital Skopje, where 30 of the victims were buried.

Thousands of mourners walked solemnly along dirt paths to newly dug graves marked with paper signs. Many carried baskets of white flowers or clutched photographs of their loved ones. Many wore T-shirts and badges with pictures and names of the deceased.

Several people overcome by grief required medical attention. A weeping man rested his head on the edge of one of the coffins.

Ana Kostadinovska, a backing vocalist for the band DNA, who survived the fire, wrote in an online post: “A part of my second family has left. Along with them, my soul.

“All that remains is ashes and emptiness … and who would have thought that emptiness could hurt so much,” she wrote.

The fire, and emerging stories of the harrowing scenes at the nightclub, have triggered an outpouring of grief and protests, led mostly by young people.

Thursday’s religious service at the cemetery in Kocani was led by clergy from the country’s Orthodox Church, while Red Cross and emergency personnel were present to support grieving families.

Before the funerals, the country’s spiritual leader, Orthodox Archbishop Stefan, called for national unity in prayer for the victims and their families.

“We pray constantly for the salvation of the innocent victims, holding memorial services for the deceased and offering prayers for the healing of the injured, as well as for the comfort of their families and loved ones,” he said.

“National solidarity and unity are most needed in such difficult times,” he added. “We call on all the faithful to preserve peace within ourselves and peace among ourselves, and, praying diligently, to mourn with dignity.”

Stefan presided over the Kocani funerals. Separate funeral services took place in the capital, Skopje, and five other towns – several neighbouring Kocani – where many businesses closed as a sign of respect.

Public tributes were also made for Ile Gocevski, a Kocani ambulance driver who died of apparent heart failure after completing 11 hospital runs on the night of the fire.

The investigation into the tragedy continues to widen. Seven police officers are among more than 20 people detained as authorities probe the lack of fire safety measures at the Pulse nightclub, as well as allegations that the club’s permits had been obtained illegally.

Health Minister Arben Taravari said 72 people remain hospitalised across the country, while 101 patients are receiving treatment abroad. He described the condition of those being treated for burns, smoke inhalation, and trampling injuries as “stable or improved”, easing earlier concerns that the death toll could rise further.

The ministry on Thursday released the names of the 59 victims. They included 41 who were in their 20s or younger and three 17-year-olds.