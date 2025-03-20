Indonesia passes law allowing greater military role in government

Activists in world’s third-largest democracy warn that changes to the law could signal a return to military rule.

Indonesia’s parliament has ratified a contentious law allowing members of the military to hold more government roles, despite criticisms that it could expand the armed forces’ role in civilian affairs.

Thursday’s revision to the armed forces law, pushed by President Prabowo Subianto’s coalition, is aimed at expanding the military’s remit in a country long influenced by its powerful armed forces.

The amendments have been criticised by civil society groups, who say they could return Indonesia to the draconian era of former President Soeharto when military officers dominated civilian affairs.

Rights groups have criticised moves to boost military involvement in public affairs because they fear it could lead to abuse of power, human rights violations and political impunity for army personnel.

Protesters from several democracy groups have said they will stage demonstrations in Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital. On Wednesday evening, a handful of students camped at the back gate of the parliamentary building to protest against the law. They were later dismissed.

President Subianto, who took office last October and was a special forces commander under Soeharto, has been expanding the armed forces’ role into what were considered civilian areas, including his flagship programme of free meals for children.

Law designed to address ‘nonconventional conflicts’

Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said the amendment was necessary because “geopolitical changes and global military technology require the military to transform … to face conventional and nonconventional conflicts”.

Under the previous version of the military law, officers could serve in up to 10 government agencies. The revised law now permits military officers to serve in 14 state institutions.

In addition to broadening the scope of civilian posts that officers can hold – including the attorney general’s office, the state secretariat and the counterterrorism agency – the new law also extends sitting officers’ retirement age.

“President Prabowo appears intent on restoring the Indonesian military’s role in civilian affairs, which were long characterised by widespread abuses and impunity,” Andreas Harsono, senior Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

“The government’s rush to adopt these amendments undercuts its expressed commitment to human rights and accountability,” he added.