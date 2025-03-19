Israel’s Netanyahu warns deadly Gaza onslaught ‘only the beginning’

Israeli leader says future ceasefire negotiations will ‘only take place under fire’.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that a wave of air strikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza overnight is “only the beginning”.

In a televised address on Tuesday evening, Netanyahu said that Israeli forces would strike Hamas with “increasing force” and future ceasefire negotiations would “only take place under fire”.

“Hamas has already felt the weight of our force in the last 24 hours, and I want to assure you – and them – this is only the beginning,” the Israeli leader said.

“We will continue to fight to achieve all our goals of the war – the release of all our hostages, the elimination of Hamas, and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.”

Netanyahu’s defiant remarks come after Israel’s deadly attacks across Gaza shattered the fragile ceasefire with Hamas that began on January 19.

The air strikes killed at least 404 Palestinians, many of them children, and wounded more than 560 others, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

The assault targeted broad swaths of Gaza, including Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, Gaza City in the north, and central areas like Deir el-Balah, wiping out entire families in the process.

Talks on the second stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, which would see the release of nearly 60 remaining Hamas captives and the establishment of a permanent ceasefire, have been at an impasse over Israel’s insistence that the first phase be extended until mid-April.

Israel last week rejected an offer by Hamas to release an American-Israeli dual national and the bodies of four dead captives in exchange for the start of second phase talks and an end to the Israeli blockade imposed earlier this month.

Hamas has released about three dozen captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners since the start of the ceasefire, which had been in limbo since March 1, when the six-week-long first stage expired.

Before Israel’s assault, United States President Donald Trump’s US Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, had been pushing for a “bridge” proposal to extend the ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover.

Under the proposal, Hamas would have released additional living captives in exchange for prisoners while the sides worked on a framework for a permanent ceasefire.

In his address on Tuesday, Netanyahu placed the blame for the lack of progress in the talks squarely on Hamas.

“While Israel accepted the offer of President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, Hamas flatly refused to do so,” Netanyahu said. “This is why I authorised yesterday the renewal of military action against Hamas.”

Netanyahu also accused Hamas of being responsible for “all unintended casualties” in Gaza.

“Palestinian civilians should avoid any contact with Hamas terrorists, and I call on the people of Gaza, get out of harm’s way,” he said.

“Move to safer areas. Because every civilian casualty is a tragedy and every civilian casualty is the fault of Hamas.”