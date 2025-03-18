Poland and Baltic states to dump landmine treaty citing Russian threat

The quartet bordering Russia proposes withdrawing from the Ottawa treaty, but add they have no plans to use landmines.

Poland and the Baltic states plan to withdraw from an international convention banning the use of landmines, citing potential military threats from neighbouring Russia.

The defence ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia said in a statement on Tuesday that they “unanimously recommend withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention”.

The statement argued that the security situation in the region has “fundamentally deteriorated” since the treaty was ratified in 1999 by more than 160 nations, although neither Russia nor the United States signed up.

“Military threats to NATO member states bordering Russia and Belarus have significantly increased,” the statement read.

Poland joined the Western military alliance the same year the treaty was ratified. The Baltic states became NATO members in 2004.

“With this decision, we are sending a clear message: Our countries are prepared and can use every necessary measure to defend our territory and freedom,” the statement continued.

The Baltic states, previously part of the Soviet Union, have repeatedly warned that the apparent rapprochement between Russia and the US threatens their security, as well as that of Ukraine.

Despite their intention to leave the Ottawa treaty, the defence ministers stated that they would remain committed to humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians during armed conflict.

Estonia’s Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said: “We currently have no plans to develop, stockpile, or use previously banned antipersonnel landmines.”

“Estonia and our regional allies remain committed to upholding international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians, even after withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention,” he added.

In a report released last year, international watchdog Landmine Monitor said landmines were still actively being used in 2023 and 2024 by Russia, Myanmar, Iran and North Korea.