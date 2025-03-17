Syria points finger at Hezbollah as fighting erupts on border with Lebanon

Lebanese and Syrian armies say they have been communicating to ease the brewing border tensions.

Fighting has erupted along the border between Lebanon and Syria.

The violence overnight and into Monday came after skirmishes over the weekend that saw three Syrian soldiers killed. Damascus has blamed the armed Lebanese group Hezbollah for the clashes, and military officials from the two countries are reported to be in communication in a bid to avert the risk of an expansion of the violence.

Syrian state media, citing unnamed officials, said the Syrian army had shelled “Hezbollah gatherings that killed the Syrian soldiers” along the border overnight.

In a statement to the official National News Agency, Lebanon’s national army command confirmed the fighting on Monday and said it had sent reinforcements to “control the security situation”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, said in unconfirmed reports that Lebanese armed groups were involved in the fighting.

Lebanon’s military said large numbers of Lebanese troops had been deployed in the area.

Lebanese media reported low-level fighting at dawn after an attack on a Syrian military vehicle.

Four journalists embedded with the Syrian army were lightly wounded early on Monday after an artillery shell fired from the Lebanese side of the border hit their position. They accused Hezbollah of launching the attack

Accusations

It has not been confirmed which Lebanese groups are involved in the fighting.

The Syrian interim government accused Hezbollah of crossing into Syria on Saturday, kidnapping three soldiers and killing them on Lebanese soil.

Violence has recently spiked in the area between the Syrian military and armed Lebanese clans allied with the regime of ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Last week, a spasm of violence saw a huge death toll among al-Assad loyalists and civilians from the Alawite community inside Syria.

Lebanese media reports say the clans were also involved in the kidnapping.

The Lebanese and Syrian armies said they have been communicating with each other to ease the border tensions. The Lebanese military said it delivered the bodies of the three soldiers to Syria.

There were no immediate reports of additional casualties on Monday. However, reports suggest that overnight clashes and shelling have sent civilians in the border areas fleeing towards Hermel in Syria.

The Lebanon-Syria border spans 375km (233 miles) and features rugged terrain with no clear demarcation in many areas.

Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the kidnapping and killing of the Syrian soldiers.

Senior Hezbollah legislator Hussein Haj Hassan, in an interview with Lebanon’s Al Jadeed TV, accused fighters from the Syrian side of crossing into Lebanese territory and attacking border villages.

Lebanon has been seeking international support to boost funding for its military as it gradually deploys troops along its porous northern and eastern borders with Syria and along its southern border with Israel.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, said on Monday that it had carried out an air attack in southern Lebanon, targeting two Hezbollah fighters.