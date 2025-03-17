Rwanda severs diplomatic ties with Belgium

Belgium responds by saying Rwandan diplomats no longer welcome in the country.

Rwanda says it has cut diplomatic ties with Belgium and ordered all of the European country’s diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

In a statement on Monday, the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation accused Belgium of “consistently” undermining Kigali “during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo” (DRC).

“The Government of Rwanda today notified the Government of Belgium of its decision to sever diplomatic relations, effective immediately,” it added.

In turn, Belgium said Rwandan diplomats were no longer welcome in the country.

“Belgium regrets the decision of Rwanda to cut off diplomatic relations with Belgium and to declare Belgium’s diplomats persona non grata,” Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on X.

“This is disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue.”

Rwanda’s move came a day after President Paul Kagame accused Belgium of advocating for international sanctions against his country over the conflict in eastern DRC.

More to come…