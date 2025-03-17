Rwanda severs diplomatic ties with Belgium

Belgium responds by saying Rwandan diplomats no longer welcome as ties fray over respective roles in the DRC conflict.

Rwanda says it has cut diplomatic ties with Belgium and ordered all of the European country’s diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, drawing a swift response from Brussels.

In a statement on Monday, the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation accused Belgium of “consistently” undermining Kigali “during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo” (DRC).

“The Government of Rwanda today notified the Government of Belgium of its decision to sever diplomatic relations, effective immediately,” it added.

In turn, Belgium said Rwandan diplomats were no longer welcome in the country.

“Belgium regrets the decision of Rwanda to cut off diplomatic relations with Belgium and to declare Belgium’s diplomats persona non grata,” Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on X.

“This is disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue.”

Rwanda’s move came a day after President Paul Kagame accused Belgium of advocating for international sanctions against his country over the conflict in eastern DRC.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group launched a large offensive in the mineral-rich east of the DRC earlier this year, taking two major cities in a lightning advance.

A UN report has said that Kigali effectively controls the group and has around 4,000 troops in the country. Kigali has denied involvement in the conflict and says it faces a threat from ethnic Hutu fighters in the DRC.

The Congolese government says at least 7,000 people have died amid the offensive and has called for international action.

Monday’s diplomatic tension emerged as Congo and the M23 rebels announced they would send delegations to peace talks, which are set to take place on Tuesday in Angola.