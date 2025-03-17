Report forecasts climate change to drive rise in heart disease

Researchers say 50,000 years of healthy life lost annually in Australia to weather-linked cardiovascular disease.

Researchers have reported a link between cardiovascular issues and hot weather, forecasting that heart disease could double or triple in the next 25 years if current climate trends continue.

In a report published on Monday, researchers in Australia said they had found that 49,483 years of healthy life were lost every year to cardiovascular disease caused by hot weather. They warned that under current climate trends, the impact of extreme weather is set to multiply in the coming decades.

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, used data from the Australian Burden of Disease Database on illness caused by heart disease from 2003 to 2018.

“When the weather is hot, our hearts must work harder to help us cool down. This added pressure can be dangerous, especially for people with cardiovascular disease,” said Professor Peng Bi from the University of Adelaide.

The researchers calculated that 7.3 percent of the total burden due to cardiovascular disease or death could be attributed to extreme weather conditions.

Modelling suggests that the figure could double or even triple by 2050, depending on different greenhouse gas emission scenarios outlined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, according to the report.

‘First study of its kind’

“Although our study is focused on Australia, the fundamental link between higher temperatures and increased cardiovascular risk has been documented globally,” said lead author Jingwen Liu from the University of Adelaide.

Liu noted that the research was “the first of its kind globally”, adding that “our comprehensive approach makes the study valuable for planning future climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies”.

The authors also found that there was scope for lowering the impact of high temperatures on cardiovascular disease with strategies helping people to adapt.

“Our findings also call for urgent investment in adaptation and mitigation strategies, including urban cooling plans, public health campaigns and improved emergency responses during hot weather,” said Bi.