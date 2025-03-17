Ramadan 2025: Where does suhoor end as iftar begins elsewhere?

As the world spins, Muslims in one city begin their fast while others on the opposite side of the world break theirs.

As the first light of dawn breaks over Rajshahi in Bangladesh, a muezzin’s call echoes through the city of one million people, signalling the end of suhoor as families finish their egg parathas – flaky flatbreads stuffed with spiced scrambled eggs – before preparing for the Fajr prayer.

At that very moment, on the opposite side of the world in New York City, the sun sets behind the skyline, and families gather around tables, awaiting the call to Maghrib prayer to break their 13-hour fast.

This contrast, where one city begins fasting as another ends, serves as a striking reminder of Ramadan’s global nature, shaped by geography and time zones. As the world spins, there is always a city having suhoor or iftar, with millions of Muslims experiencing these meals at different times.

A global chain of fasting

For those living in the Northern Hemisphere, each day actually gets a bit longer, with suhoor starting earlier and iftar happening later. For those in the Southern Hemisphere, the opposite happens, with the days getting shorter.

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is prescribed for Muslims as an act of worship and a form of spiritual purification through charity and good deeds.

Fasting is meant to develop a person’s taqwa, which means being conscious of God, being pious and self-restrained.

The graphics below illustrate which cities are beginning their fasts and which are ending them, moving from east to west.

Brazil-Australia

As people in Recife, Brazil begin their fast, those in Sydney, Australia are ending theirs.

Canada-Indonesia

As people in Winnipeg, Canada begin their fast, those in Jakarta, Indonesia are ending theirs.

United States-India

As people in Berkeley, California, US, begin their fast, those in Mumbai, India are ending theirs.

United States-Pakistan

As people in Fairbanks, Alaska, US, begin their fast, those in Karachi, Pakistan are ending theirs.

Russia-Palestine

As people in Anadyr, Russia begin their fast, those in Gaza, Palestine are ending theirs.

American Samoa-Turkiye

As people in Pago Pago, American Samoa begin their fast, those in Istanbul, Turkiye are ending theirs.

Tonga-South Africa

As people in Nukualofa, Tonga begin their fast, those in Johannesburg, South Africa are ending theirs.

New Caledonia-Nigeria

As people in Noumea, New Caledonia begin their fast, those in Abuja, Nigeria are ending theirs.

Australia-United Kingdom

As people in Brisbane, Australia begin their fast, those in London, United Kingdom are ending theirs.

