DR Congo and M23 rebels confirm participation in Angola peace talks

Talks, which DRC previously rejected, will seek to resolve the spiralling conflict in the east of the country.

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, as well as the Congolese government, have confirmed that they will participate in peace talks in Angola.

A spokesperson for the M23 said on Monday that a delegation has been sent to Angola’s capital, Luanda. The rebel group has captured key areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) mineral-rich east since the start of this year in a major offensive that has killed many thousands.

A delegation representing the DRC is now in Luanda for Tuesday’s talks, a spokesperson for President Felix Tshisekedi told The Associated Press news agency. Tshisekedi had earlier refused direct negotiations with the rebel group over the conflict, which has longstanding roots.

M23 has also sent a delegation to Luanda, spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said on X.

Angola has been trying to mediate a ceasefire for many months. Peace talks were cancelled late last year after Rwanda insisted on direct dialogue between the DRC and M23, which the Congolese government refused.

Advertisement

However, Luanda announced last week that it would host direct peace negotiations.

M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa declared last week that the rebels had forced Tshisekedi to the negotiating table, saying “peace begins with dialogue. The sooner we talk, the sooner peace becomes a reality.”

Humanitarian crisis

The conflict in the eastern DRC escalated early this year when M23 rebels carried out a lightning offensive and seized the strategic cities of Goma and Bukavu.

M23 is one of about 100 armed groups that have been vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern DRC, near the border with Rwanda. The conflict has created one of the world’s most significant humanitarian crises.

More than seven million people have been displaced, while 7,000 people have reportedly died since the start of the year.

M23 is supported by about 4,000 soldiers from Rwanda, according to the United Nations, and has previously pledged to march to the DRC capital, Kinshasa.

Rwanda says its forces are acting in self-defence against the Congolese army and militias hostile to Kigali.

The conflict, which has blighted the eastern DRC for decades, is rooted in the spillover into the country of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, as well as the struggle for control of its vast mineral resources.

The UN Human Rights Council launched a commission in February to investigate atrocities, including allegations of rape and killing akin to “summary executions” by both sides.