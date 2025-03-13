Australia reviews visa of US influencer filmed picking up wombat

Home affairs minister says he can’t wait to ‘see the back of’ content creator who posted video with marsupial.

Australia is reviewing the visa status of an American content creator who posted a video of herself taking a baby wombat away from its mother.

In the now-deleted video, Sam Jones is seen picking up the marsupial and running across a road as its mother follows from behind.

“I caught a baby wombat,” Jones, who describes herself as an “outdoor enthusiast” and “hunter” on social media, is heard saying in the video.

“OK, momma’s right there and she is pissed, let’s let him go,” Jones then says, before putting the animal back on the other side of the road.

It is not clear when or where the video was shot.

On Thursday, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said that his department was reviewing the incident to determine if Jones had breached the conditions of her stay.

“I can’t wait for Australia to see the back of this individual, I don’t expect she will return,” Burke said in a statement.

Al Jazeera was unable to reach Jones, who set her Instagram account to private following the controversy, for comment.

The video prompted a swift backlash in Australia, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong among those joining the condemnation.

“They’re not kangaroos. They don’t run fast. They are gentle, lovely creatures,” Albanese told reporters.

“To take a baby wombat from its mother, and clearly causing distress from the mother, is just an outrage.

“I suggest to this so-called influencer, maybe she might try some other Australian animals. Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there.”