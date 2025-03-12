A military spokesperson says the rescue operation has concluded and that all 33 attackers were killed.

Pakistan’s military says at least 346 hostages have been freed from a passenger train that was hijacked by separatist fighters in Balochistan province.

At least 27 hostages and one paramilitary soldier were killed, security sources told Al Jazeera.

Dozens of fighters from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fired on the Jaffar Express train on Tuesday in a remote part of southwestern Balochistan province. Officials say the train was partially inside a tunnel when the attackers blew up the tracks, forcing the engine and nine coaches to stop.

