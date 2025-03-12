DEVELOPING STORY,
Pakistan says more than 300 hostages rescued from hijacked train

A military spokesperson says the rescue operation has concluded and that all 33 attackers were killed.

Plain clothes security force perosnnel, who were rescued from a train
Plainclothes security force perosnnel, who were rescued from a train after it was attacked by separatist fighters, leave Mach railway station in Mach, Balochistan, Pakistan, March 12, 2025 [Naseer Ahmed/Reuters]
Published On 12 Mar 2025

Pakistan’s military says at least 346 hostages have been freed from a passenger train that was hijacked by separatist fighters in Balochistan province.

A military spokesperson said the rescue operation had concluded on Wednesday and that all 33 attackers were killed.

At least 27 hostages and one paramilitary soldier were killed, security sources told Al Jazeera.

Dozens of fighters from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fired on the Jaffar Express train on Tuesday in a remote part of southwestern Balochistan province. Officials say the train was partially inside a tunnel when the attackers blew up the tracks, forcing the engine and nine coaches to stop.

This is a developing story.

Source: Al Jazeera

