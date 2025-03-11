Gunmen hijack train in Pakistan’s Balochistan, take hundreds hostage

Balochistan Liberation Army claims responsibility for attack on train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar.

Islamabad, Pakistan – Separatist fighters say they have attacked and seized a train in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan, taking hundreds of people hostage.

Railway sources confirmed to Al Jazeera that more than 400 passengers were on board the nine coaches of the Jaffar Express when it was attacked on Tuesday while travelling from the provincial capital of Quetta to the northern city of Peshawar.

Provincial spokesperson Shahid Rind said an emergency had been declared at a major hospital in Sibi city, 160km (100 miles) southeast of Quetta, after reports of “intense firing” at the train.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) separatist group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that six military personnel had been killed. It added that security personnel were among those taken hostage and warned of retaliation if security forces carried out an operation.

There was no immediate comment by Pakistan’s military.

The 1,600km (994-mile) train journey from Quetta to Peshawar takes more than 30 hours to complete with more than 30 stops along the way.

The train service was resumed in October after a two-month halt due to a BLA-claimed attack on the track in Balochistan.

The province, which is rich in minerals and natural resources, has been home to a decades-long conflict between the government and ethnic Baloch separatists, who demand secession from Pakistan.

In recent years, there have also been attacks against Chinese interests and nationals working in projects in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a $62bn development initiative. The attacks by the BLA and other groups have continued despite a number of military operations.

BLA ‘gaining strength’

In January, a security report by the Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS) warned that the situation in Balochistan was “alarming”.

It said there were more than 150 attacks last year, up by a staggering 119 percent compared with the year before.

Last month, at least 18 soldiers were killed in a BLA attack in Balochistan’s Kalat city.

Muhammad Shoaib, a security analyst and an academic, said BLA attacks had surged not just numerically but also in “lethality”.

“The organisation has gained strength over the past few years. It has enhanced its capability on many fronts: propaganda, recruitment, target selection, intelligence and adaptability,” Shoaib told Al Jazeera, adding that the BLA has been able to spread its message through social media and attract educated youth.

“Put simply, it has learnt the art of staying in the news and keeping state apparatus engaged in multiple fronts,” Shoaib added, noting that there were signs that the BLA’s recruitment is on the rise.

“Now it can dedicate more resources and personnel for operations,” Shoaib said.

This is a developing story. More to follow.