Argentina mourns 16 killed in floods

Government pledges $9.2m in financial aid for Bahia Blanca, a port city of 300,000 people south of Buenos Aires.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei has declared a period of mourning after a flash flood in the port city of Bahia Blanca killed at least 16 people, with more still missing.

The president’s office announced late on Sunday that the country would mark three days of national mourning over the tragedy, which came after heavy rains lashed the port city of Bahia Blanca. The statement did not say when the mourning period would begin.

“All areas of the national government will remain dedicated… to assisting the victims in this moment of sorrow for all Argentines,” the presidency announced.

The deadly floods struck on Friday when a year’s worth of rain, estimated to be 260 millimeters (10 inches), fell in a matter of hours in and around Bahia Blanca, a major port city south of Buenos Aires.

The Minister of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires Javier Alonso confirmed that two girls, aged one and five, were swept away in the torrent on Sunday and were among the victims.

Advertisement

Bahia Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles told a news conference that the flooding had caused $400m in infrastructure damage.

In a post on X, he said “there are 16 confirmed deaths, but there are likely to be more” as search efforts continue.

The storm left much of the surrounding coastal area without power.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on X that the government had authorised 10 billion pesos ($9.2m) of financial aid for Bahia Blanca, home to 300,000 residents.