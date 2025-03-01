Three dead as Cyclone Garance wrecks France’s La Reunion island

More than 180,000 households face power outages as cyclone wreaks havoc on the Indian Ocean island, authorities report.

At least three people have been killed as Cyclone Garance struck the French overseas territory of La Reunion island, bringing wind speeds of up to 155m/h (96mph), French police said.

The cyclone struck on Friday, making landfall in the north of the Indian Ocean island east of Madagascar, blowing away roofs and cutting power and access to drinking water for many residents.

It exited the southwest of the island several hours later, Meteo France weather agency said.

Meteo France said the worst of the storm had passed.

The storm alert was downgraded from the highest level, purple, to red, earlier in the day on Friday, which allowed rescue workers to leave their shelters and start to assess damage and help those affected.

A mandatory order for residents to stay indoors remained in place. After wind speeds dropped, heavy rains were seen as a bigger risk.

Weather conditions were expected to improve on Saturday.

“The cyclone is still a threat for the island, I call on all to follow local authorities’ instructions,” French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on X on Friday.

“Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones who have been hit hard.”

The prefecture said earlier that 180,000 households – about 42 percent of the electricity utility’s customers – had lost power, and nearly 10 percent had no access to drinking water.

The nearby tourist island of Mauritius shut its main airport on Wednesday, while La Reunion shut down flights on Thursday. Its international airport was to reopen late on Saturday.

‘First time I’ve been afraid’

Residents said the force of the cyclone was frightening.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a cyclone this powerful, and also the first time I’ve been afraid,” Vincent Clain, 45, who lives in Sainte-Marie on the northern coast, told the AFP news agency.

He said the storm uprooted trees in his garden. “I thought they would crash onto the house,” he said.

Clain, his wife, their son and dog hid in their kitchen, “the safest area of the house”.

Aline Etheve, a resident of Sainte-Suzanne on the coast, said she was worried the roof of her house would collapse after the storm destroyed her garden fence.

“I must admit I’m a little scared,” she told AFP, adding that her power and Wi-Fi access were gone.