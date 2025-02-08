An Israeli air raid has killed six people and wounded two in eastern Lebanon amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that a drone targeted the Shaara area, near the town of Jennata, in the eastern Bekaa region on Saturday.

The Israeli army issued a statement saying the targets were what it claimed to be Hezbollah operatives “within a site for the production and storage of strategic weapons”.

“Activities within the site are considered a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” it said, referring to the ceasefire agreement signed on November 27 that brought to a halt the conflict between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

Since the deal came into effect, Israel has continued military action against what it says are Hezbollah sites.

While the agreement called for a 60-day implementation period ending on January 26, Israel delayed the withdrawal of its troops from southern Lebanon, claiming the agreement had not been fully enforced by Lebanon.

Under the terms of the truce, the Lebanese army is to deploy alongside United Nations peacekeepers in the south, taking the place of Hezbollah forces.

Israel has also launched a wave of attacks in the eastern Bekaa Valley, also typically considered a Hezbollah stronghold. On January 31, at least two people were killed as the Israeli army claimed to have struck multiple Hezbollah targets near the border with Syria.

Hezbollah official Ibrahim Moussawi condemned the air raids at the time, calling them “a very dangerous violation and a blatant and explicit aggression”, calling on Lebanon to halt Israel’s continued attacks.