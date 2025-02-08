‘Maximum pressure’ policy pushed by US ‘would not be a negotiation but a form of surrender’, Iranian FM says.

Iran has said it is ready to negotiate with the United States but not under the “maximum pressure” strategy by Donald Trump.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement on Saturday that “the lifting of sanctions requires negotiations, but not within the framework of a ‘maximum pressure’ policy, because it would not be a negotiation but a form of surrender”.

Araghchi’s statement came after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged the government not to negotiate with the US, calling such an approach “reckless”.

Khamenei, who has the final say on all strategic decisions in Iran, referred to Iran’s previous experience negotiating with Washington. In 2015, Iran struck a landmark deal with the US, France, Germany, United Kingdom, China and Russia to regulate its nuclear programme in return for the easing of international sanctions.

However, during his first term in 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the agreement and reinstated heavy sanctions on Tehran, despite European opposition.

Trump on Wednesday called for a “verified nuclear peace agreement” with Iran, adding that it “cannot have a nuclear weapon”.

Iran insists its nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes and denies any intention to develop atomic weapons.

The US president, however, reinstated on Tuesday his “maximum pressure” policy, with Washington on Thursday announcing financial sanctions on entities and individuals accused of shipping hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian crude oil to China.

Aragchi said on Saturday that “Iran does not want to negotiate with a country that is simultaneously imposing new sanctions”.