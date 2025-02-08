Baltic states cut last Russian energy link

Ex-Soviet nations warn of sabotage and cyberattack threat as they cut power links with Moscow to hook up to EU network.

The three Baltic states have cut links with Russia’s power grid as part of an energy security plan that will see them integrate with the European Union network.

The grid operators in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced on Saturday morning that they have uncoupled their electricity systems from the BRELL network, which includes Russia and Belarus. The move comes as the three former Soviet states warily eye Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.

“We are now removing Russia’s ability to use the electricity system as a tool of geopolitical blackmail,” Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas said.

The three countries will operate in “isolated mode” for about 24 hours before synchronising with the EU grid via Poland on Sunday.

“We need to carry out some tests to assure Europe that we are a stable energy system,” said Rokas Masiulis, head of Lithuanian state-run grid operator Litgrid, which was the first of the Baltics to switch off from the Russian grid at 7:43am (05:43 GMT).

The longstanding plan to integrate with the European grid gained momentum following Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and was accelerated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and the leveraging of its role as a major supplier of oil, gas and power to cause an energy crunch in Europe.

More recently, there has been a spate of suspected sabotage incidents in the Baltic Sea in which vital infrastructure, including power and gas, have been affected.

The former Soviet states, which joined the EU and NATO in 2004, were viewed as an “energy island” within the European bloc, but have been working hard to connect their systems.

They were quick to stop purchasing Russian energy after the war broke out in Ukraine, but their power grids were still connected to Russia and Belarus on a network controlled from Moscow.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will permanently disconnect from Russia’s power grid tomorrow. Russia can no longer use energy as a tool of blackmail. This is a victory for freedom and European unity. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 7, 2025

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas – Estonia’s former prime minister – called the move “a victory for freedom and European unity,” and official celebrations are planned across the Baltics.

However, authorities have warned of potential risks, including sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.

“Various short-term risks are possible, such as kinetic operations against critical infrastructure, cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns,” Lithuania’s state security department told AFP news agency.

Poland’s power grid operator PSE said it will use helicopters and drones to patrol the connection with Lithuania.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics told state-owned TV station LTV1 that “possible provocations” could not be ruled out.

An army truck was seen at the Rezekne power substation near the Latvia-Russia border, and armed officers were patrolling the vicinity.

Authorities were keen to stress, however, after the switch that all was working well.

“The system is stable, the process is happening smoothly, no one is noticing that something changed,” Latvian Energy Minister Kaspars Melnis told Reuters news agency.