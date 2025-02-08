China hunts for survivors following landslide in Sichuan province

Beijing’s emergency ministry reports two people have been rescued and 200 relocated.

China has launched a search for more than 30 people after a landslide hit the southwestern Sichuan province.

The landslide hit Jinping village in the city of Yibin on Saturday at about 11:50am (03:50 GMT), state broadcaster CCTV reported. Authorities said dozens are missing, with conditions remaining dangerous.

“Ten houses had been buried, more than 30 people were missing, and about 200 people were evacuated and relocated,” CCTV said.

The landslide was “still ongoing”, the broadcaster warned, quoting on-site rescuers. Residents, hundreds of whom have been evacuated, were ordered to stay away from the area.

President Xi Jinping expressed his concern and urged authorities to make every effort to search for the missing and minimise casualties, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said two people had been rescued, while 200 were relocated. Emergency response teams were on site searching for survivors, it added.

Premier Li Qiang asked for an investigation and inspection of potential geological hazard risks in nearby areas.

He also called for further residents who may be at risk to be evacuated to prevent another disaster.

One villager told state-run Beijing News that rocks had frequently been seen rolling down the mountain over recent months, and that geologists had inspected the area late last year.

The National Development and Reform Commission has allocated 50 million yuan ($6.9m) from the central budget to support the emergency restoration of infrastructure and public service facilities, Xinhua said.