Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events – day 1,079
Here are the key developments on the 1,079th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Published On 7 Feb 2025
Here is the situation on Friday, February 7:
Fighting
- Three people, including a minor, were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack that hit a car in Logachyovka village in the Russian border region of Belgorod. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a man, an 18-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl, all passengers, died in the attack.
- Ukraine’s military said Kyiv’s forces struck an airfield overnight in Russia’s Krasnodar region, which sits on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, resulting in explosions and a fire. According to the military, Moscow’s forces use the airfield to store and launch drones to attack Ukraine and maintain aircraft that carry out missions in southern Ukraine.
- The military also said its army shot down 56 of 77 Russian drones launched at Ukraine overnight while 18 did not reach their targets.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence said Moscow’s air defence systems destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones overnight.
- Russian prosecutors said a 52-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for “high treason”. He was convicted of spying on Russian troop movements for Ukraine.
- The Russian Defence Ministry said Ukraine tried to counterattack in western Russia’s Kursk region, located on the border with Ukraine. Kyiv’s forces were repelled by Russian troops, the ministry said.
- Turkiye’s Anadolu news agency cited Russia’s Defence Ministry in reporting that Moscow’s forces retook control of the Kursk villages of Ukanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka, both located about 8km (5 miles) from Russia’s border with Ukraine.
Humanitarian aid
- The AFP news agency reported, citing Ukraine’s presidency, that Ukraine was willing to open a humanitarian corridor to allow hundreds of Russian civilians in the areas of Kursk controlled by Kyiv to return to Russian-controlled territory if Moscow puts in an official request.
Politics and diplomacy
- France delivered its first shipment of Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine to help Kyiv defend itself from Russia in the ongoing war, Ukrainian Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.
- Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said the Netherlands delivered United States-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. These, along with the French Mirage jets, will soon begin carrying out combat missions, he said.
- The Russian state news agency RIA quoted senior lawmaker Leonid Slutsky as saying preparations for a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump were at an “advanced stage”. Slutsky reportedly said the meeting could take place in February or March.
- The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office said it summoned Russia’s ambassador to London to revoke the accreditation of a Russian diplomat after Moscow did the same to a UK diplomat in November.
- Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded to media reports that the European Union may limit the travel of Russian diplomats in EU member states, warning the bloc that Russia would retaliate if the EU imposes restrictions on its diplomats.
- Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said she had a “thorough discussion” with Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, in their first meeting since Kellogg’s appointment.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies